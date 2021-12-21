M1 Singapore Fringe Festival Returns in January 2022

The M1 Singapore Fringe Festival returns from 12 to 23 January 2022 with the theme The Helpers, featuring a host of works presented in theatre and online.

In selecting The Helpers as the Fringe theme for 2022, we want to emphasise the importance of human kindness and care for each other, as a means of rising above the fatigue from the seemingly neverending pandemic. The theme also explores alternative support structures, in a time when many individuals feel bereft of aid rendered by traditional institutions.

We are still faced with waves of COVID-19 infection throughout the world, with disparities of access and privilege between communities perhaps higher than ever. Yet we continue to see ground-up efforts by ordinary people who are taking the initiative to offer assistance to others around them. What sustains the helpers among us during this gruelling journey? How is the wider society treating these helpers, and are we providing them with adequate support beyond appreciation?

The Fringe team has been inspired by the submissions from artists throughout the world who continue to create work sensitively during multiple lockdowns and restrictions. We have curated a line-up of nine events from Singapore and around the world that are thoughtfully grappling with topics such as the climate emergency, doxxing, and the refugee crisis, all responding to the theme The Helpers in their own way.

For more information, visit singaporefringe.com.