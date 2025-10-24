Haziqah Hashir Brings SILK SESSIONS to Esplanade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Silk Sessions will be performed at Esplanade this weekend. The performances are set for 25 October at 6pm and 7pm at Esplanade Concourse.

Experience your favourite pop hits in a whole new light with vocalist Haziqah Hashir and guitarist Syamim! Known for her warm, soulful voice, Haziqah brings a gentle, heartfelt take to songs by artists like Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Britney Spears.

Enjoy the duo’s stripped-back R&B renditions of pop chart-toppers, that highlight the emotion behind the music. Syamim’s subtle playing complements Haziqah’s warm vocals, giving familiar tracks a quieter, more reflective feel. Together, they reimagine popular classics in a way that is personal, simple, honest and heartfelt.

Haziqah Hashir is an aspiring singer and actress. She loves sharing her passion for pop and R&B music through laid-back performances on Instagram, often drawing inspiration from artists like Snoh Aalegra, Jhené Aiko and Syd. Still exploring her voice and figuring out her sound, Haziqah is committed to growth, as well as building an authentic connection with her audience. She enjoys experimenting with her style and always finds new ways to express herself, all while staying true to the influences that have shaped her musical journey so far.

