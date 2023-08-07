HARMONY ACROSS THE SEAS Comes to Victoria Concert Hall

Harmony Across The Seas (with Gyeongnam Teachers' Youth Orchestra) comes to Victoria Concert Hall. The performance is set for 12 August 2023 at 7pm.

Kids' Philharmonic Orchestra is performing with musicians from Gyeongnam Teachers' Youth Orchestra, hailing from Changwon!

Programme

1) Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture by Glinka

2) Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven

~ Intermission ~

3) The Mission by Ennio Morricone

4) Kiki's Delivery Service - A Town with an Ocean View by Joe Hisaishi

5) Concert d'amore by Jacob de Haan

6) Spring Snow for Gayageum and Orchestra

7) Arirang Fantasy by Choi Sunghwan

8) Satchmo - A Tribute to Louis Armstrong by Arranger Ted Ricketts

Encore: Unter Donner und Blitz, Polka by Johann Strauss

Duration: Approximately 2 hour (with intermission)