HARMONY ACROSS THE SEAS Comes to Victoria Concert Hall

The performance is set for 12 August 2023 at 7pm.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

CHACHAMBO: TAKING FLIGHT Comes to Victoria Theatre Photo 1 CHACHAMBO: TAKING FLIGHT Comes to Victoria Theatre

HARMONY ACROSS THE SEAS Comes to Victoria Concert Hall

Harmony Across The Seas (with Gyeongnam Teachers' Youth Orchestra) comes to Victoria Concert Hall. The performance is set for 12 August 2023 at 7pm.

Kids' Philharmonic Orchestra is performing with musicians from Gyeongnam Teachers' Youth Orchestra, hailing from Changwon!

Programme

1) Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture by Glinka

2) Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven

~ Intermission ~

3) The Mission by Ennio Morricone

4) Kiki's Delivery Service - A Town with an Ocean View by Joe Hisaishi

5) Concert d'amore by Jacob de Haan

6) Spring Snow for Gayageum and Orchestra

7) Arirang Fantasy by Choi Sunghwan

8) Satchmo - A Tribute to Louis Armstrong by Arranger Ted Ricketts

Encore: Unter Donner und Blitz, Polka by Johann Strauss

Duration: Approximately 2 hour (with intermission)




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
CHACHAMBO: TAKING FLIGHT Comes to Victoria Theatre Photo
CHACHAMBO: TAKING FLIGHT Comes to Victoria Theatre

In Chachambo: Taking Flight, journey with a visually-impaired girl as she tries to revive an entertainment club to its former glory. From battling against revolting employees who challenge her at every turn, to discovering her mother’s struggle to raise her to stand tall, will she succeed and lead all performers with disabilities into a new dawn?

2
CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend Photo
CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend

Blue as in the feeling, or something much more electric? In this inaugural collaboration between EVOKX Chamber Choir and The Chorallective, we sweep through various emotional landscapes. Join us and spin through joy and hope, through soulful, lush longing, and the grips of despair and anxiety, before we find the light again.

3
THE BOYZ Return to Singapore With ZENERATION Tour Photo
THE BOYZ Return to Singapore With ZENERATION Tour

CK Star Entertainment will present the Singapore leg of the tour, which is set to take place on 20 July 2023 (Thursday), 7PM (SGT), at The Star Theatre. The concert will mark their long-awaited return to Singapore after their previous fan-con here four years ago.

4
& JULIET Reveals Complete Cast for Its Asia Premiere Photo
& JULIET Reveals Complete Cast for Its Asia Premiere

Nine-time Tony Award nominee & JULIET, a hilarious jukebox musical that looks at one of the greatest love stories ever told, 'Romeo and Juliet,' from a different angle, is set to make its Asia premiere with a diverse international cast: some from ethnic communities, the others from the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosentino : Decennium - The Greatest Live Magic Show
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (8/24-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# & Juliet
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (9/21-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You