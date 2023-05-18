CABARET Comes to Sing'theatre

Sing'theatre will present CABARET, one of the most iconic and decadent musicals of all time. Featuring unforgettable songs like "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama," and "Two Ladies," this exuberantly entertaining show will transport you back in time to 1931 Berlin, where life is beautiful but dark forces are on the rise.

"Theatre holds a mirror up to society and reflects who we are. Cabaret is one such musical where after the clapping, singing and dancing is over, the dark truth of who we are as humans surfaces" says Hossan Leong who will direct a stellar cast of 15, choreographed by the internationally acclaimed Lisa Keegan, and accompanied by an 8-piece live band playing infectious music directed by the award-winning Elaine Chan.

The show will boast outrageous costumes (by award- winning Max Tan) and a lavish set (by award-winning Wong Chee Wai) that will transport you to the seductive Kit Kat Club, where the flamboyant and sinister Emcee (Dwayne Lau) hosts nightly entertainment.

American writer Cliff Bradshaw (Vester Ng) arrives in Berlin and falls for the English singer Sally Bowles (Kimberly Chan), leading to a dreamlike romance. However, as Nazism rises to power, life in Berlin takes a dark turn.

"CABARET is a timely reminder of the dangers of fascism and the importance of standing up for freedom and human rights" says Nathalie Ribette, producer of the show and artistic director of Sing'theatre, "and this reminder is part of Sing'theatre's mission of Performing for a better society"

Winner of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical and 8 Tony Awards, CABARET originally opened in 1966 and ran for over a thousand performances. With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on stories by Christopher Isherwood's novel Goodbye to Berlin, CABARET is a compelling, dance-driven musical that will leave you breathless and moved.

Don't miss this unforgettable theatrical experience!

CABARET will run from October 5 to 15, 2023, at the Drama Centre Theatre, National Library.

Tickets are available now from SISTIC and Sing 'theatre's website.