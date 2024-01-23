WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Stars Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Come To At Tacoma's Pantages Theater February 3

Tacoma Arts Live presents Colin & Brad: Asking For Trouble at Tacoma's Pantages Theater on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show. The entire show is driven by audience participation. Attendees are encouraged to yell out ideas, phrases, and directions as they influence Mochrie and Sherwood's skits – sometimes even joining them on stage to add an extra element of the unexpected.

Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience's suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

Colin & Brad: Asking For Trouble is a show that the whole family can enjoy. It is appropriate for ages 8 and up, although parents are reminded that improvisation shows are not responsible for audience suggestions. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.