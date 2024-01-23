WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Stars Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Come To At Tacoma's Pantages Theater February 3

The entire show is driven by audience participation. Attendees are encouraged to yell out ideas, phrases, and directions as they influence Mochrie and Sherwood's skits.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Tacoma Arts Live presents Colin & Brad: Asking For Trouble at Tacoma's Pantages Theater on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

 

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show. The entire show is driven by audience participation. Attendees are encouraged to yell out ideas, phrases, and directions as they influence Mochrie and Sherwood's skits – sometimes even joining them on stage to add an extra element of the unexpected.

 

Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience's suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

﻿

Colin & Brad: Asking For Trouble is a show that the whole family can enjoy. It is appropriate for ages 8 and up, although parents are reminded that improvisation shows are not responsible for audience suggestions. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Review: BECOMING DR. RUTH At Village Theatre Photo
Review: BECOMING DR. RUTH At Village Theatre

Village Theatre has welcomed a new show and a new Doctor to the stage this weekend. With a set that can’t leave your mind after stepping out of the Issaquah theater, and a leading lady who steals the show (good news, since she’s the only one in it), Becoming Dr. Ruth is a labor of love and arduous work by all those involved. 

2
Video: Cast Of Seattle Reps QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Photo
Video: Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions

Watch a quick Q&A with the cast of Seattle Rep's Quixote Nuevo, a spellbinding and whimsical blend of fantasy and reality inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote. Filled with fantastical theatricality, puppetry, and underscored by vibrant Tejano music, Quixote Nuevo is a heartfelt and often hilarious quest towards becoming the hero of your own story. 

3
Seattle Womens Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book Drive Photo
Seattle Women's Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book Drive

As books are being banned in the U.S. at an unprecedented rate, Seattle Women's Chorus is putting a spotlight on the issue by holding a banned books book drive with Third Place Books and creating its very own Little Free Library.

4
Review: HOUSE OF HEARTS at The Can Can Photo
Review: HOUSE OF HEARTS at The Can Can

Come with me, Dear Readers, for a little trip down the rabbit hole to “House of Hearts”, the latest offering at The Can Can. If you’ve read my previous reviews of The Can Can shows, you know of my love for these folks. And if you’ve seen any of their shows, you know they consistently put on the good stuff. But if you haven’t partaken in the hilarious debauchery of The Can Can, what are you waiting for?!

More Hot Stories For You

John Forno Is Dead 2024 Comedy Tour is Coming to Tacoma With All the JokesJohn Forno Is Dead 2024 Comedy Tour is Coming to Tacoma With All the Jokes
Seattle Women's Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book DriveSeattle Women's Chorus Combats Book Bans With Little Free Library and Book Drive
Tonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy ConditionsTonight's Performances of Disney's THE LION KING In Portland At Keller Auditorium Is Cancelled Due to Ongoing Icy Conditions
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes To The Paramount This JuneGIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes To The Paramount This June

Videos

Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Video
Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions
Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program Video
Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
God of Carnage in Seattle God of Carnage
SecondStory Rep (1/12-1/28)Tracker
Frozen in Seattle Frozen
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (7/24-8/04)
48 Hour Theater Festival in Seattle 48 Hour Theater Festival
Idiom Theater (2/03-2/04)
Aladdin in Seattle Aladdin
Paramount Theatre (4/24-4/28)
Strong Waters in Seattle Strong Waters
Global Works (1/13-2/04)
Playwriting: Four Saturday Workshops in Seattle Playwriting: Four Saturday Workshops
Idiom Theater (2/10-3/02)
BACK TO ALL EVENTS WHIDBEY ISLAND STRING TRIO - VALENTINE'S CONCERT in Seattle BACK TO ALL EVENTS WHIDBEY ISLAND STRING TRIO - VALENTINE'S CONCERT
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/14-2/14)
Blood Countess in Seattle Blood Countess
18th and Union (2/09-2/24)
ALMOST, MAINE in Seattle ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (6/22-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You