Virtual Irish Festival Seattle Features Gaelic Dance, Music And Culture

Seattle Center Festál: Irish Festival Seattle, presented virtually in 2021, continues a tradition of bringing together Irish culture carriers to share their arts, ideas and stories about what it means to be Irish.

Created in partnership with the Irish Heritage Club, Irish Festival Seattle posts digitally March 13 and 17 at https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal.

The 2021 festival features traditional Irish music performed by Carrigaline Celtic Band, several Irish step dancing groups, including the nationally acclaimed Tony Comerford School of Irish Dancers, and Irish fiddle music by the "shining jewel of Northwest fiddle players" Dale Russ. The festival also presents Gaelic games, genealogy and language and Irish cooking demonstrations.

Learn more at: https://irishclub.org/irish-week.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a virtual stage in 2021 for immigrant and ethnic groups of the Pacific Northwest to share their history, traditions, stories and dynamism with the broader community and world at large. The online festivals connect people in ways that build understanding, dispel stereotypes and generate pride among those who participate in these shared experiences. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expressions.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Irish Festal Seattle in partnership with Irish Heritage Club, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Irish cultural activities in Western Washington and cultural exchanges with Seattle's Sister City of Galway, Ireland. Virtual admission is free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.