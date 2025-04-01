Video: Watch 'I Didn't Plan It' From WAITRESS at 5th Avenue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Porscha Shaw is taking center stage as Becky in Waitress. Watch "I Didn’t Plan It" from Waitress at 5th Avenue Theatre and get ready to be blown away. Waitress just concluded its run at the Seattle theatre, before playing Houston April 6-27, 2025.

Sara Bareilles's pop-rock musical is filled with scrumptious pie--so much pie--and is one of the most famous musicals from the past decade. It's a story of friendship, chosen family, and embracing love from unexpected places.

Jenna dreams of leaving behind a life she didn't imagine for herself, and the announcement of a baking contest could be her ticket out. Supported by her best friends, Jenna chooses to open her heart to the messier parts of life, which certainly don't come with a recipe.

Taking on the role of Jenna is Kerstin Anderson. Joining Anderson is Tori Gresham as Dawn, Porscha Shaw as Becky, Adam Standley as Dr. Jim Pomatter, Dane Stokinger as Earl, Kennedy Kanagawa as Ogie, Allen Fitzpatrick as Joe, Brandon O’Neill as Cal, and Bernadette Rengstorf and Sayla Roy as Lulu.

Also included in the cast is Nalica Hennings, Yusef Seevers, Nik Hagen, Taylor Niemeyer-Symons, Cherisse Martinelli, Richard Peacock, Alyza DelPan-Monley, and Jason Weitkamp. External understudies include Matthew Kacergis, Carly Corey, Trina Mills, Rob Burgess, Kristin Burch, and Nick McCarthy.

Directing and choreographing the show is Lisa Shriver who previously directed both Rock of Ages and Austen’s Pride at The 5th. On Broadway, Shriver has directed Jesus Christ Superstar, The Farnsworth Invention, The Story of My Life, and Ring of Fire.

Joining Shriver on the artistic team is associate director Hattie Claire Andres, associate choreographer Katy Tabb, music director Matthew Antonio Perri, associate music director Beth G. Tankersley, set designer Julia Hayes Welch, associate set designer Brandon David Riel, lighting designer Robert J. Aguilar, associate lighting designer Casey Price, sound designer Haley Parcher, associate sound designers Kurt Conway and Liam Steckler, Costume Designer Danielle Nieves, costume design assistants Jason Kramer and Ty Pyne, hair & make-up designer Jason Goldsberry, dialect coach Alyssa Keene, and intimacy & fight director Francesca Betancourt.

The stage management team is led by production stage manager JR Welden, assistant stage managers Erin B. Zatloka and Melissa Y. Hamasaki, swing stage manager Jamie Kranz, production assistants Larcyn Burnett and Bayla Jaffe, and child actor guardian Amy Jurkiewicz.

