Video: 'Step In Time' From MARY POPPINS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Watch the cast of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins perform "Step In Time" at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

The production is playing now through December 29, 2024.

With a spoonful of sugar, Mary Poppins flies across the stage in a brand-new production just for The 5th Avenue Theatre audiences. Precocious children Michael and Jane Banks have exhausted every nanny—that is, until Mary Poppins drops in on a strange breeze.

Revel in the spectacle of this chimney-sweeping epic that sees them traverse the roofs of London to encounter colorful characters in a fantastically magical world. Based on the beloved film, this ageless tale is a celebration of imagination that reveals the childlike wonder all around us. Children under 4, including babes in arms, will not be admitted.

