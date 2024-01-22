Video: Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions

Watch a quick Q&A with the cast of Seattle Rep's Quixote Nuevo, a spellbinding and whimsical blend of fantasy and reality inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote. Filled with fantastical theatricality, puppetry, and underscored by vibrant Tejano music, Quixote Nuevo is a heartfelt and often hilarious quest towards becoming the hero of your own story.

The story tells the tale of aging Cervantes professor Jose Quijano. When his family tries to move him to an assisted living facility, Jose escapes on his valiant tricycle steed in search of his long-lost love. Reality and fantasy blur in the Texas desert as Jose dubs himself Don Quixote and embarks on a fantastic, death-defying journey to discover the truth of his past.

Quixote Nuevo was written by Octavio Solis, one of the most prominent playwrights in America with works that both draw on and transcend the Mexican-American experience. In addition to writing over 25 plays, Solis was a consultant and voice actor for the hit Pixar/Disney film Coco. Director Lisa Portes is a founding member of Latinx Theatre Commons and Chairs the Department of Theatre & Dance at UC San Diego.

Praised as “a brilliant reinterpretation of a classic” (BroadwayWorld, 2021), Quixote Nuevo plays in Seattle Rep's Bagley Wright Theater January 19 through February 11, 2024.

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including two Spanish Open Caption performances, an ASL Interpretation and Audio Described performance, and a Teen Night in partnership with TeenTix, during which teens can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. For more information about this play and the engagement programs associated with it, visit SeattleRep.org.



