Velocity Presents Summer Festivals 2019

Registration is open for Velocity Dance Center's Summer Festivals: Strictly Seattle Summer Dance Intensive (July 7-27) and the international Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation (July 28-Aug 4). These two festivals offer an immersive entryway into the Seattle dance scene for professional and beginning dancers alike.

STRICTLY SEATTLE

Five adult programs inspire beginning through professional level dancers with rigorous physical and compositional training in a challenging and invigorating environment. Whether you're a young professional looking to spend your summer training and performing, or you're brand new to dance and would like a jump-start to getting to train and dance with world-class teachers, these three weeks will push you and nurture you as you tackle daily classes and perform in a brand new original work by Seattle's best choreographers. This year's choreographers are Pat Graney, Dani Tirrell, Kate Wallich, Mark Haim, Alethea Alexander, Maya Soto, and Jaret Hughes, with technique faculty including Jade Solomon Curtis, Alice Gosti, Natascha Greenwalt, Jodi Kuehner, KT Niehoff, Gilbert Small, Daniel Costa, and Alia Swersky.

For aspiring professional dancers entering or finishing university, Strictly Seattle's advanced professional track is the perfect summer program. With rigorous technical training, world-class local choreographers, and a wide network of Pacific Northwest professional dance, this program is a boon to any young dance artist's career looking to establish themself in the region and beyond.

For adult dancers who aren't available 9 to 5, or who are looking to take their technique to the next level, both Intermediate and Beginning tracks offer evening dance immersion with both technique in modern and ballet, and the chance to work with professional choreographers. These tracks and our ever-popular Beginning Hip-Hop assure that whatever level and whatever dance style or level you're most excited about, we have the curriculum and community for you to challenge yourself, grow and thrive.

SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF DANCE IMPROVISATION

The Seattle Festival of Dance Improvisation is a world-renowned community-curated festival in dance improvisation, art, social justice, and performance. Running for six jam-packed days, SFDI offers intensives, classes, jams, somatics, labs, site-specific workshops, performances, and discussions focused on fostering the study and practice of dance improvisation.

This year's intensives include a 5-day creative process intensive in art and communal healing led by Michelle Boulé, a 4-day somatics intensive led by hip-hop and breakdancing legend Raphael Xavier, a 5-day creative process intensive led by Seattle's own Heather Kravas, as well as a 5-day intensive led by mayfield brooks that explores their ongoing research project Improvising While Black. The full SFDI faculty list is:

"SFDI was nourishing and transformative for my own creative process. There is a willingness here to grow your ideas, and an openness to asking questions." - Jennifer Monson, SFDI Faculty

SFDI is remarkable as a dance and movement festival because of the palpable sense of community that emerges during the week. >From eight in the morning until eleven at night, there is at least one if not two intensives, jams, or drop-ins being offered across the neighborhood. This deep immersion into movement experimentation and innovation unites artists from all corners of the country in a spirit of exploration, radical experimentation, and artistic daring.

SCHEDULE

Strictly Seattle Dates + Times:

Intensives: July 7-26; Times vary by track

Performance: Friday July 26, 2019; 8PM

Performance: Saturday July 27; 2PM, 8PM

SFDI Dates + Times:

Intensives: July 28-Aug 4, 2019; Times vary by intensive

Day of Dance Innovators*: Thursday Aug 1, 2019 10AM-7PM

*Curated by Tonya Lockyer





