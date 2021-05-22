VIDEO: THE LAMPLIGHTER Creatives Discuss the New Musical

The creatives behind the new musical The Lamplighter recently chatted about the show in a new interview from 5th Avenue Theatre.

The interview features Sara Porkalob (Book & Story), Justin Huertas (Music, Lyrics, & Story) and Kirsten deLohr Helland (Story).

Watch the full interview below!

Sara Porkalob is an arts-activist, playwright, performer, and director based in Seattle. She's been featured on City Art's Future List, served as Intiman Theatre's 2017 Co-Curator, and was one of the first recipients of a Village Theatre Original Writers Residency. She is a co-founder of DeConstruct, an online journal of intersectional performance critique. Dragon Lady, her first full length work, has garnered a Seattle Times Footlight Award and BroadwayWorld Award for "Best New Play" and in 2019, she will develop and perform her Dragon Cycle at American Repertory Theatre. This summer, along with collaborators Justin Huertas and Kirsten deLohr Helland, she will produce a concert version of their new musical The Lamplighter at 18th and Union, an Arts Space.

Justin Huertas wrote Lizard Boy (4 Gregory Awards, Craig Noel Award) and Howl's Moving Castle (music and lyrics, for Book-It Repertory Theatre). Acting credits include Lizard Boy, In the Heights, Welcome to Braggsville, and Public Works Seattle's The Odyssey. He is also the Hanschen half of indie folk duo Hanschen & Ilse with Kirsten deLohr Helland. Justin is a proud queer artist of color committed to intersectional art and the creation of platforms for other artists of color. This June, Kirsten, Sara Porkalob, and he will produce a reading of their new musical The Lamplighter at 18th & Union, and next Spring will see the world premiere of his latest musical Lydia and the Troll at Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Kirsten deLohr Helland is a New York/Seattle actor, singer and collaborator. Her passion lies in the creation and guidance of a story from page to stage. Regional credits include The 5th Avenue Theatre: Maria (The Sound of Music), Rizzo (Grease), Ado Annie (Oklahoma!), Jovie (Elf), Penny Pingleton (Hairspray in Concert). Seattle Repertory Theatre: Siren (Lizard Boy - World Premiere). Diversionary Theatre: Siren (Lizard Boy). Village Theatre: Eponine (Les Miserables), Amy (Trails), Lachesis (String), Jo (Afterwords). ArtsWest: Whatsername (American Idiot). Film: Danielle in Laggies. Helland is half of acoustic folk-rock duo Hanschen & Ilse with best friend Justin Huertas. IG:@kiki_dela