Tickets to LES MISÉRABLES at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre to go on Sale Next Week

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will go on sale Tuesday, November 18 at 10 am for its return engagement at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre from April 7–19, 2026.



Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.



Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.



To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.



Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. LES MISÉRABLES is now in its 40th record-breaking year in London's West End and to celebrate the milestone the show launched its first World Tour of the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, playing dates throughout Europe, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and more destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK presented their own staging of the full show across the country in 2025. In 2024, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was also released again in several countries around the world.

