Tibet Fest Offers Music, Dance, Conversation And Online Engagement
Seattle Center Festál: Tibet Fest streams online this weekend.
Seattle Center Festál: Tibet Fest streams online this weekend beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23, at https://Facebook.com/WashingtonTibet. Tibet Fest fuses traditional and contemporary Tibetan culture to entertain and enlighten the public as it seeks to preserve and advance Tibet's endangered art, music and dance.
The bilingual virtual festival features two packed days of online programming (see full schedule below). The line-up includes a special video in honor of the 85th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The schedule also features Tibetan music and dance, cultural conversations and poetry, segments on how to make Himalayan dumplings and a glimpse at Tibetan bridal dresses.
Schedule for Saturday, Aug 22 beginning at 11 a.m. (PST):
- Welcome, Introductions and Greetings
- Gratitude Video for His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 85th birthday
- Tashi Shoepa
Lharik Dhakpa, Dhondup Dorje, Wangdu Tashi
- Punda Chikdel | Tibetan Culture and Language School Students
Jigtrel, Dodon, Yidok, Ghangla, Samaya
- Nangma Toeshey
Lharik Dhakpa, Tsering Dolker, Dhondup Dorje, Tenzing Yangchen
- Food Feature: Kyikyi from Himalayan Dumplings | Portland, OR
IG & YouTube: @himalayandumplings
- Thamchey Kenpa | Trisong Dance Group
Kalsang Choeden, Mingmar Tsamchoe, Tsewang Dolma, Lobsang, Tenzin Kalsang
- Tarka Kushu
Legyal and Tensel Dhongthog
- Mangri Bhumo | Choesum Bhumo Dance Group
Tenzin Sherap, Tsering Dolma, Chemi Dolkar, Tenzin Dolma
- A Conversation with Made in Exile | Toronto, Canada
Rinchen Dolma & Tenzin Chime with Tenzin Tsomo | IG: @madeinexile
- Toeshey Dawae Shunu | Tibetan Culture and Language School Students
Tsundue, Rehwa, Yidok, Wangmo, Tenam
- Dang Song la
Lharik Dhakpa, Tsering Dolker, Tenzing Kesang, Tenzin Yangchen, Dhondup Dorjee
- Metok Lani Nyintsen Mepa
Tenzin Dhargyal, Kunzee, Gesar
- A Glimpse of Tibetan Bridal Dresses: Kelsang Dhongthog
Schedule for Sunday, Aug 23 beginning at 11 a.m. (PST):
- Lhatoe Ghanghe | Trisong Dance Group
Kalsang Choeden, Mingmar Tsamchoe, Tsewang Dolma, Lobsang, Tenzin Kalsang
- Tarka Kushu | videography by Tenzin wangyal
Performed by Legyal and Tensel Dhongthog. Shot around Seattle landmarks and Mt. Rainier National Park
- Tashi Shapdro | Choesum Bhumo Dance Group
Tenzin Sherap, Chemi Dolkar, Tenzin Dolma
- Home Imagined - A Compilation of Contemporary Tibetan Poems by Khenrab Palden
Artists featured:
- Tenzin Namdol, CT @goodolenam
- Tsering Norbu, CA @tseringnorbukhangpa
- Tenzin Dickie, NYC @tenzin_dickie
- Khenrab Palden @khen_on_insta
- Food Feature: Kyikyi from Himalayan Dumplings | Portland, OR
IG & youtube: @himalayandumplings
- Domey Ghung-gyi Nye-da | Tibetan Culture and Language School Students
Tsundue, Rehwa, Rigzen, Wangmo, Tenam
- A Conversation with Made in Exile | Toronto, Canada
Rinchen Dolma & Tenzin Chime with Tenzin Tsomo | IG: @madeinexile
- Zepa Rinzin Wangmo
Legyal & Tensel Dhongthog
- A Glimpse of Tibetan Bridal Dresses: Kelsang Dhongthog
- An Interview with Lharik Dhakpa with Tenzin Topchen | ig: @rikdol123
- Ngonpa Rignga
Lharik Dhakpa & Tsering Dolker
- Conclusion/ Credits
Learn more at: www.washingtontibet.org and seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/tibetfest
Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.
Seattle Center presents Festál: Tibet Fest in partnership with Tibetan Association of Washington as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.