The Washington Ballet SWAN LAKE Opens February 9

The Washington Ballet will premiere its long-awaited production of Swan Lake, February 9-13 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The Company was just days away from debuting this new production of the iconic ballet in March of 2020, when the start of the pandemic forced an indefinite postponement.

"When we went into lockdown two years ago, none of us could predict what would follow: the existential uncertainty, the loss of opportunities, the loss of the togetherness that is the essence of live performance. But The Washington Ballet committed to moving forward, together and often in innovative ways, and now here we are, on the brink of a major artistic milestone: Our very own Swan Lake," reflected TWB Artistic Director Julie Kent. "This moment feels triumphantÂ­-a testament not just to the commitment of The Washington Ballet dancers, but to all the artists and audience members who patiently waited until we could once again share these precious moments together."

Universally considered the ballet that defines the art form, Swan Lake tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and an enchanted Swan Princess. The plot, as described by George Balanchine and Francis Mason in 101 Stories of the Great Ballets: The heroine of Swan Lake is a princess of the night; she is all magic, a creature of the imagination. She is the queen of the swans, a beautiful bird, except between midnight and dawn, when the mysterious sorcerer Von Rothbart allows her to become a beautiful woman. In the world of sky and water she is at home, but in the real world, where romance is possible, she seems to be irretrievably lost. The great love she comes to have for a worldly prince is doomed at its start; she has no control over her destiny.

The story is brought to life in a production featuring the original choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, which Ms. Kent and Associate Artistic Director Victor Barbee have updated through meticulous research, assisted by TWB Scholar in Residence Dr. Natalie Rouland. Exquisite costumes and scenic design complement the production, which features a live orchestra led by conductor Charles Barker. The beloved classic demands extraordinary technical skill, and compelling dramatic theatricality from the dancers who bring the world of magic, intrigue, deceit, and tragedy to the stage.

The Washington Ballet's 2022 season continues this Spring with Giselle (April 28-May 3 at the Warner Theatre) and NEXTsteps (June 22-26 at Sidney Harman Hall) featuring new works by choreographers Brett Ishida, Mthuthuzeli November and Jessica Lang. Beyond the stage, TWB presents Dance for All (March 21Â­-April 8), a series of free events and experiences that take place in all eight wards of the city and invite broad community participation. Production Credits

Tickets range from $25Â­Â­-$175 and are available for purchase online at www.washingtonballet.org or by phone at 202.677.5193.