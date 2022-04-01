The Klein Party Announces Concert Series to Benefit Ukraine

The Klein Party is organizing a series of benefit concerts to raise funds for organizations working on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding countries to aid refugees from the war.

The concerts will feature klezmer and other music from Ukraine and will benefit five different highly rated charities: Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving/Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), and Save the Children Ukraine. All are 4-star rated by Charity Navigator and currently working with local partners to deliver food, clothing, medicine, and other services to refugees.

Much of the music we know as "klezmer" comes from this region. The musicians will be sharing both klezmer and traditional Ukrainian music, including songs that come to us from Moshe Beregovski, Naftule Brandwein, Dave Tarras, and Belf's Romanian Orchestra (which despite its name, came from Ukraine).

Sunday 10 April, 3-4:30 PM

The Royal Room, Seattle

The Klein Party plus special guests Eric Eagle, Geoff Harper, Darren Loucas & Carl Shutoff.

Friday May 6, 7PM

Kirkland Performance Center

Kesselgarden Klezmer Duo, Shpilkes! and the Klein Party.

Thursday May 12, 7:30 PM

Vashon Arts Center

Kesselgarden and The Klein Party.

Sunday May 22, 3PM

Christ Episcopal Church, Tacoma

The Klein Party. Room to dance!

An additional May date is being planned for Port Townshend.

The Musicians

The Klein Party "plays klezmerish music from All the Old Countries."

Learn more at www.thekleinparty.com.