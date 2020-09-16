The Italian Festival Offers Online Music, Creation, Culture and Virtual Fun

The festival starts at 12 noon, Saturday, Sept. 26.

Seattle Center Festál: The Italian Festival offers a cornucopia of Italian culture online starting at 12 noon, Saturday, Sept. 26. Virtual elements include music, cooking demonstrations, Italian dog and car shows, Le Arti della Festa, historical photos and more. To access the various links, visit www.FestaSeattle.com or www.SeattleCenter.com/Festal.

Seattle Center Studios recorded and edited the music and entertainment portions of the 33rd annual Italian Festival. Performances include:

Fortissimo! starring Gino Luchetti, Chai Ahrenius and "Ballard Opera Man" Stephen Wall accompanied by La Mezzanotte Trio.

Danny Quintero, Rob Porcaro, Mary Marchese and Tony La Stella backed up by Tony's group "The Goombas."

The Primo Basso Band, The Rigatones, Julie Cascioppo, and special archived footage of The Tarantellas with Bonnie Birch.

A unique performance of the Seattle Mandolin Orchestra playing a socially-distanced session filmed entirely from their homes.



The Italian Festival is part of Festa Italiana, celebrating the culture of Italians and Italian Americans since 1988. With a typical attendance each year of over 25,000, the Festival remains the largest Italian American event in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest cultural festivals in the state. This year, the festival seeks to present the excitement of a "live" festival captured forever for viewing on one's digital device of choice. Learn more at: https://festaseattle.com.



Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.



Seattle Center presents Festál: The Italian Festival in partnership with Festa Italiana as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Viewing is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

