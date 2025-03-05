The 5th's Educational Touring Co Hosts Free Community Performances This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced a series of free community performances for its highly anticipated world premiere educational touring show, Songs of the Moon: Fantastical Folktales from Asia written by Maggie Lee and Annastasia L. Workman, directed and choreographed by Mimi Katano, and music directed by Aimee Hong.

Typically reserved for school audiences, children's hospitals, and senior centers, these performances bring the magic of musical theater to diverse audiences across Washington State and Oregon, fostering a love for the arts and providing accessible cultural experiences to the community firsthand.

Three public performances will take place in Seattle and one performance will take place in Richland. The public performance schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 1 PM - International District Chinatown Community Center

Free.

Free. Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 11 AM & 2 PM - Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP)

Performance is free with museum admission.

Performance is free with museum admission. Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 5:45 PM - The REACH Museum (Richland, Washington)

Performance is free with museum admission.

Performance is free with museum admission. Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6 PM - Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)

Free and no registration required, as part of Free Thursdays. This performance will also be ASL interpreted.

Songs of the Moon follows three Asian American students who gather on a crisp autumn evening to decorate their neighborhood park in preparation of the mid-Autumn Harvest Festival celebrating the moon. Given the opportunity to perform a story for their community, they must decide which they should tell. Should it be Sun and Moon (a Korean folktale), The Jade Rabbit (a Vietnamese folktale), or The Moon Lady (a Chinese folktale)? As they journey through each story, they realize the significant role folktales and oral storytelling hold in bridging intergenerational connections, creating opportunities for social and emotional growth, and preserving cultural heritage. The cast features Megan Huynh, Adele Lim, Mike Wu, Isabelle Bushue, Anamaria Guerzon, and Caitlin Sarwono. Also traveling with the production are tour manager Emily Grierson and tour technician Sam Thuja.

We're overjoyed to bring Songs of the Moon to communities across Washington and part of Oregon,” said Amberlee Joers, director of education and engagement at The 5th Avenue Theatre. “This original musical is a celebration of the wonder of the night sky and the enduring power of folk tales and storytelling to build community, bridge intergenerational connections, and preserve cultural heritage. These free public performances allow us to share the magic of theater with audiences of all ages, inspiring young minds and reminding us of the connections we share, whether it's with the moon or each other, and encouraging us all to keep looking up.

For more information about Songs of the Moon as well as public performances, visit 5thavenue.org/shows/2024-25/etc/.

