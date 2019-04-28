Tacoma Little Theatre Presents SOPHIE

Tacoma Little Theatre presents a special added program to its season, Sophie, a play by Bryan Willis and directed by Nyree Martinez.

From her earliest childhood, Sophie used to write about things and events and people that interested her, and as she became older she often wrote as well about her own thoughts and feelings. This one-act show takes place at an outdoor railway station, where a young Sophie (age 13) talks with her older self (age 19).

At age 19, the talented Sophie was due to direct and produce a play at the Edinburgh Fringe (Scotland) but died before this ambition could be realized. In the ensuing weeks her family decided to found a charity in Sophie's name to give financial support to needy students of acting and of singing - 'Sophie's Silver Lining Fund'. The charity published a book of Sophie's own writings entitled 'Sophie's Log - thoughts and feelings in poetry and prose'. A few years later the trustees commissioned a playwright to write a short play based on Sophie's Log.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Sophie features a strong cast of talented young actresses sharing roles. Young Sophie is played by Alexandria Bray and Olivia Burns, with Older Sophie being played by Kate Anders and Ayla Carda.

Sophie will run Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19, 2019. Friday and Saturday evening showings are at 7:30pm with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Sophie is recommended for all ages,

Tickets are $10.00 General Admission. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Sophie will be available for bookings throughout the 2019-2020 school year. For more information contact Nena Curley, Education Director, at education@tacomalittletheatre.com.





