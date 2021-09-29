Tacoma Little Theatre Presents CLUE

Tacoma Little Theatre continues its 103rd Season, "The Start of Something New", with Clue: On Stage! Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Clue: On Stage is directed by Jennifer York (Holmes for the Holidays).

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue: On Stage is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Clue: On Stage features: Mauro Bozzo as Wadsworth, Hana Hahn as Yvette, Robin Mae Becar as Miss Scarlet, Dana Messina Galagan as Mrs. Peacock, Deya Ozburn as Mrs. White, Mark Peterson as Colonel Mustard, Jason Sharp as Professor Plum, Frank Roberts as Mr. Green, and Valentine Fry, Keith Ordonez, Janice Williams and Gunnar Johnson as the ensemble.

Clue: On Stage will run Friday, October 22, through Sunday, November 7, 2021. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Clue: On Stage is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door for all audience members and masks will also be required while inside the building. For our full COVID-19 protocols please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/covid.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.