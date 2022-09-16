Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 16, 2022  
Tacoma Arts Live's Professional Regional Theater Presents THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT

Tacoma Arts Live's Professional Regional Theater will bring the darkly comedic production of The Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis to stage. The play opens for a preview night on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. followed by six additional performances between October 14 - 23 at Tacoma Armory. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a both touching and hilarious examination of one of Christianity's most infamous sinners. This surreal courtroom drama takes place in the town of Hope, Purgatory where divine mercy wrestles human freewill. Judas' defense lawyer pleads to save his soul. A suave prosecutor demands retribution while judget and jury hear testimony from a remarkable array of witnesses including Mother Theresa, Saint Monica, Sigmund Freud and many others.

This gritty play weaves together a rich examination of forgiveness while posing a question of biblical proportion: Is history's most notorious traitor worthy of forgiveness? What would Jesus do? What happened to Judas Iscariot? Was he the duplicitous master of his own fate, a suffering pawn, or simply a man who made a mistake? The Last Days of Judas Iscariot portrays these profound questions in a riotous, and, at times, emotionally piercing trial.

This courtroom drama is sure to make the inhabitants of Heaven, Hell, and Purgatory - not to mention the audience - reconsider the definitions of forgiveness, faith, and redemption for each of us at our worst and our best. Content Advisory: This play contains adult language and themes.

Performance Schedule:

  • Preview Night: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Opening Night: Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.


All performances will be at Tacoma Armory, 1001 S. Yakima in Tacoma.
The professional cast and crew is brimming with Pacific Northwest talent, in order of appearance:

  • JILL HEINECKE as Henrietta Iscariot
  • Darien Torbert as Jesus
  • Alexis Wald* as Gloria / Mother Teresa
  • Anders Bolang* as Judge Littlefield / Caiaphas
  • Joshua Olver as Bailiff/Simon the Zealot
  • Sohrob Khojasteh as El-Fayoumy
  • Kathryn Philbrook as Cunningham
  • Kristen Natalia as Saint Monica
  • Audrey Herold as Loretta / Mary Magdalene / Sister Glenna
  • Earley Dean* as Pontius Pilate / Uncle Pino
  • Mikel Michener as Butch Honeywell
  • Jonathan Swindle as Judas Iscariot
  • Frank Roberts as Matthias of Galilee / Saint Peter
  • Chris Graves as Saint Matthew / Soldier (understudy)
  • Ben Swenson-Klatt as Satan
  • Micheal O'Hara as Sigmund Freud / Saint Thomas
  • Suz Pontillo as Cunningham (understudy)
  • Asante Hayes, Soldier


*Indicates member of Actor's Equity Association Production Team:

  • Tacoma Arts Live and Brett Carr, Co-Producers
  • Joshua Knudson, Director
  • Thomas Robinson, Stage Manager
  • Lily Oellerich, Asst. Stage Manager and COVID Safety Officer
  • Christopher Mumaw, Set Design
  • Brett Carr, Lead Carpenter and Scenic Implementation Supervisor
  • Kim Izenman, Charge Artist
  • Fantasia Rose, Costume Designer
  • Elizabeth Moreno, Costume Assistant
  • Antonieta Castillo Carpio, Properties Designer
  • Kendall Mahoney, Sound Designer
  • Ryan Dunn, Lighting Designer
  • Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, Dramaturg
  • Marianna DeFazio, Dialect Coach
  • Amanda Rae, Company Manager


﻿Tacoma Arts Live's Professional Regional Theater Program intends to produce a season of great plays with a conscience, engage empathy, challenge complacency, and inspire audiences to live in thoughtful inquiry. Each play is carefully chosen with the support of the Angel Contributors and Theater Cohorts.

Tickets to The Last Days of Judas Iscariot are $35 and $55 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory - 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.


September 16, 2022

