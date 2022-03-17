Space Exploration Experience THE INFINITE Comes to Tacoma

Following five-star rave reviews, THE INFINITE-the first and largest collective virtual reality experience to send visitors on a mind-bending journey into space-has announced that the wildly popular NASA-inspired experience will be making its third stop in Seattle-Tacoma. The interactive installation is set to take place at the historic Tacoma Armory starting May 21, as part of its multi-year international tour.

Throughout the 60-minute journey, THE INFINITE allows attendees to roam freely inside a full-scale replica of the International Space Station (ISS), bringing audiences closer than ever before to the feeling of being in outer space. Senses are enriched through the interactivity between physical objects, virtual reality, multimedia art, soundscapes, light design and even the subtle scents of a forest-evoking memories of stargazing while lying on the grass.

Produced by INFINITY EXPERIENCES, a joint venture of PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios, THE INFINITE is heading to the Pacific Northwest after the completion of two immensely successful runs in Montreal and Houston, with an extension added in Houston due to popular demand and unanimously positive reviews.

"THE INFINITE experience is unlike any other exhibition examining space. We took the approach to expansively underpin the visitor experience with exclusive content shot in virtual reality by Felix & Paul Studios aboard the ISS and did not center the exhibition around artifacts of space exploration. Using architectural design, free-roaming technology and commissioned artwork from Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda, we were inspired by humanity's global fascination with space, integrating a poetic point of view of the astronauts. It was vital for us to transport the public to the particularities of life in space and [allow them to] feel their presence on board and outside the ISS," noted Phoebe Greenberg, PHI Studio Founder & Chief Creative Officer of THE INFINITE.

The installation set to launch in Seattle-Tacoma includes footage from the first-ever cinematic spacewalk captured in 3D, 360Â° virtual reality, shot outside the International Space Station on September 12, 2021, in addition to offering visitors a self-directed experience aboard the ISS itself.

THE INFINITE is an extension of the recent Primetime Emmy Award-winning immersive series, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space, produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios. Shot over a period of nearly three years and producing more than 250 hours of high-end virtual reality footage, the four-part immersive series documents the life of eight international astronauts inside-and outside-the International Space Station.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at $48 for adults, with discounted group rates available. For more information on THE INFINITE and to purchase tickets, please visit theinfiniteseattle.com.