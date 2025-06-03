Singer-Songwriter Gigi Perez to Play T-Mobile Park This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Platinum-certified Cuban-American artist, producer, and vocal powerhouse Gigi Perez will be in Seattle, WA at T-Mobile Park on August 14th. With billions of streams and widespread critical acclaim, Perez remains as unapologetically honest as ever on her 2025 self-produced full-length debut At the Beach, In Every Life released via Island Records.

The album follows the breakout success of “Sailor Song,” the emotionally raw ballad that surged to over 1 billion Spotify streams, spent 39 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned her a Platinum certification from the RIAA. Hailed by Billboard as “a stirring, emotionally raw ballad,” the song not only became a viral TikTok phenomenon but also led to major TV performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY — cementing Gigi as a dynamic new voice in pop.

She’ll join Hozier on tour this summer, starting June 10 in Camden, NJ, and closing out the season at Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT on September 28. In between, she’ll appear at major festivals including Bonnaroo, All Things Go, and more.

In under a year, Gigi has emerged as one of music’s most compelling new voices — shaping culture on her own terms. Rolling Stone named her one of “2025 Pop Acts to Watch,” declaring, “Gigi Perez is on track to become a household name this year.” Billboard echoed the sentiment, listing her among its “10 LGBTQ+ Artists to Watch in 2025,” and predicting, “Perez is on the precipice of having an even bigger breakthrough in 2025.” As BBC put it best, “And with that ability to reach people in their most vulnerable moments, it won't be long before Gigi sees her name tattooed on many more arms.”

Gigi Perez Confirmed 2025 Tour Dates

June 10 @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ*

June 12 @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO*

June 14 @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, TN

June 18 @ Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH*

June 20 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

June 21 @ Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY+

June 23 & 24 @ Fenway Park in Boston, MA*

July 4 @ Hyde Park in London, UK

July 18 @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in Saint Paul, MN

July 20 @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO*

July 24 & 25 @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL*

July 27 @ FargoDome in Fargo, ND*

August 1 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

August 2 @ Hinterland Music Festival in Saint Charles, IA

August 3 @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal, QC

August 7 & 8 @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, NV*

August 12 @ Moda Center in Portland, OR*

August 14 @ T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA*

September 10 @ Rogers Stadium in Toronto, ON*

September 13 @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival in Asbury Park, NJ

September 16 & 17 @ Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA*

September 19 @ Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA*

September 23 @ Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA*

September 26 @ All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills, NY

September 27 @ All Things Go at Columbia, MD

September 28 @ Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT

* = Supporting Hozier’s Unreal Unearth Tour

+ = Supporting Mumford & Sons

About Gigi Perez:

Gigi Perez invites everyone behind the curtain. When you peel back the layers of her songs, her questions of faith, memories of loved ones gone-way-too-soon, visions of ecstasy, and premonitions of romance bubble up to the surface. All of these emotions feel familiar because they’re delivered without filter in poetically blunt lyrics stitched into the fabric of her soft production and naked acoustic guitar. However, she doesn’t tell anybody what to think or how to feel; she simply holds up a mirror. Her story has twisted and turned with the unpredictability of your favorite novel.

After leaving Berklee College of Music mid-Pandemic, the platinum-certified Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and producer built an audience on TikTok and parlayed the excitement for her original material into a major label deal. 2021’s “Sometimes (Backwood)” exploded to the tune of over 160 million Spotify streams, paving the way for shows alongside everyone from Coldplay to Noah Cyrus and setting the stage for her fan favorite How to Catch a Falling Knife EP [2023]. Leaving her label and expectations in the rearview, she took control of her destiny in 2024.

Grabbing the reins tighter than ever, she taught herself how to record and produce on her own and made the most of her newfound freedom by issuing “Please Be Rude” independently. Gigi only further engaged listeners with “Normalcy” before taking flight with the breakout “Sailor Song.” Beyond surging on TikTok and soundtracking hundreds of thousands of videos, the latter eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify alone, vaulted into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 where it stayed for 39 weeks, and earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA. She also performed the track on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and TODAY. Hailed by Billboard as “a stirring, emotionally raw ballad,” it cemented her as both a dynamic vocalist and an empathetic songstress. Now, she remains as unapologetically honest as ever on her 2025 full-length debut LP for Island Records and much more to come.

Photo Credit: Caity Krone

Comments

