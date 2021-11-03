Seattle Theatre Group Announces Hiring of New Key Roles

Seattle Theatre Group has announced two new integral additions to their leadership team. Alvin A. Henry and Aaron Reader joined STG on November 1st in the positions of Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access (DEIA) respectively.

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Alvin and Aaron to STG's leadership team" says STG's executive director Josh LaBelle. "We are thrilled to have Aaron lead STG's commitment and accountability around our DEIA work. His extensive diversity and equity-focused experience will be transformative for the organization and the communities we strive to serve. Having Alvin Henry step into the CMCO role with his experience in strategic marketing with large arts institutions will mean great forward movement in STG's communications and branding. We are excited to welcome Alvin back home to Seattle! The addition of these two great leaders enables us to make strong progress on our Vision of The People's Theatre - a place where all are welcomed and represented."

With over 25 years of experience in marketing and communications in highly-regarded arts organizations, Alvin A. Henry brings to the CMCO position an expertise in implementing strategies and initiatives that will create and maintain a cohesive institutional image. Mr. Henry has worked with Seattle Opera, San Francisco Ballet, La Jolla Playhouse, and City Center Theatre in New York City. In addition to supervising media relations for City Center, he directed, developed, and implemented marketing strategies for the arts complex's national and international programs. Mr. Henry served as Associate Marketing Director for the Metropolitan Opera and worked with the American Ballet Theatre, John Houseman's The Acting Company, and the Theatre Communications Group (TCG). A graduate of the University of Michigan with a master's in arts administration, he has served on the Advisory Council for Arts Reach as a panelist for the New York State Council on the Arts, and as a board member of the San Francisco Convention & Visitors Bureau. "I am thrilled and honored to join Josh Labelle and the amazing leadership team," said Alvin A. Henry. I look forward to working with the board and staff to provide strategic marketing and communications leadership, as well as amplifying STG's civic and inclusivity efforts."

In STG's newly-created role of Director of DEIA, Aaron Reader brings his extensive experience in leading organizations in transforming their culture surrounding diversity and equity. Most recently, Mr. Reader served as Vice President of Student Services at Highline College. Prior to that, he worked as the Dean of Student Success at Renton Technical College, where he served as a student-centered and equity-focused administrator. He also worked as the Director of Multicultural Services at Bellevue College, where he served historically marginalized and excluded communities. Mr. Reader has been an equity facilitator for the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges' Guided Pathways leadership team. Additionally, he served as co-chair of Washington state's Administrators of Color Leadership Program. With a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Saint Augustine's College, and a master's in Counseling Psychology from Argosy University, Mr. Reader was named as an "emerging leader" at the 2019 Annual Student of Color Conference. "I am thrilled to be a part of the STG family!," says Reader. "I look forward to providing leadership and strategic direction that will advance the organizations DEIA goals and continue the progress already made."

For more information visit stgpresents.org.