Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: BROADWAY THEATERS TO REQUIRE AUDIENCE VACCINATIONS & MASKS

Seattle Theater Group Announces 2021-22 Season

pixeltracker

Due to the circumstances of the last year, STG will not be offering new subscriptions. Single tickets to all shows are now on sale.

Jul. 30, 2021  

Seattle Theater Group Announces 2021-22 Season

Seattle Theatre Group has announced its 2021/2022 Performing Arts Season. After what will be 20 months since the last performance, STG will once again present artists that represent the best of live arts from Seattle and around the world.

"We've had well over a year to reflect on the role of STG in our community," says Executive Director, Josh LaBelle, "As we celebrate the reopening of our historic theatres, we also strengthen our commitment to presenting diverse artists that inspire, empower and challenge our audiences."

This season features Seattle debuts from many International Artists - Canadian Indigenous contemporary dance company Red Sky Performance; Mariachi Sol de Mexico; and the powerful Taiko drummers, Yamato Drummers of Japan, as well as the return of longstanding STG audience favorites like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; a new commissioned work from Kyle Abraham's A.I.M set to the music of soul legend D'Angelo; Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and many more.

Due to the circumstances of the last year, STG will not be offering new subscriptions. Single tickets to all shows are now on sale.

For information about each show and to purchase tickets, visit www.stgpresents.org/season.


Related Articles View More Seattle Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Brennyn Lark Photo
Brennyn Lark
Syndee Winters Photo
Syndee Winters
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • El Munal Ofrece Programa Virtual Para Disfrute De Sus Públicos
  • Grupo De Cámara De La Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional Interpretará En Vivo Obras De Claude Bolling
  • La Compañía Nacional De Teatro Conmemorará Aniversario Luctuoso De Bertolt Brecht Con El Remontaje De La Panadería
  • La Compañía Nacional De Teatro Conmemorará Aniversario Luctuoso De Bertolt Brecht Con El Remontaje De La Panadería Y