Seattle Theater Group Announces 2021-22 Season

Seattle Theatre Group has announced its 2021/2022 Performing Arts Season. After what will be 20 months since the last performance, STG will once again present artists that represent the best of live arts from Seattle and around the world.

"We've had well over a year to reflect on the role of STG in our community," says Executive Director, Josh LaBelle, "As we celebrate the reopening of our historic theatres, we also strengthen our commitment to presenting diverse artists that inspire, empower and challenge our audiences."

This season features Seattle debuts from many International Artists - Canadian Indigenous contemporary dance company Red Sky Performance; Mariachi Sol de Mexico; and the powerful Taiko drummers, Yamato Drummers of Japan, as well as the return of longstanding STG audience favorites like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; a new commissioned work from Kyle Abraham's A.I.M set to the music of soul legend D'Angelo; Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and many more.

Due to the circumstances of the last year, STG will not be offering new subscriptions. Single tickets to all shows are now on sale.

For information about each show and to purchase tickets, visit www.stgpresents.org/season.