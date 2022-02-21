Seattle Modern-Dance Veterans Create New Show SPACE 50

Earthlings, set your moon clocks now and countdown to lift-off for Space 50, a new performance coming in late April 2022. Playing at the Erickson Theater in Seattle, the variety show draws from our human curiosity about outer space, as represented in pop culture, mythology, science, and more. It's an evening of contemporary dance-plus music and film-and produced by the same artists behind the Buttcracker.

From 2015-2019, Buttcracker brought hundreds of audience members the moves of modern dance with the catharsis of a rock concert. Playing to sold-out shows, the beloved holiday tradition featured a multi-generational cast of professional dancers. Now, two of Buttcracker's producers Diana Cardiff and Sara Jinks-along with many Buttcracker alumni-are coming together to create something new: Space 50.

"Outer space is infinite, and my wish is that this show touches on some aspect of outer space that resonates with each viewer. May we all live long and prosper," Cardiff said.

Cardiff will revamp her piece Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft, "a delightfully humorous" (SeattleDances) work in which the performer dons a tinfoil helmet and brandishes a lightsaber. Cardiff's co-producer, Sara Jinks will collaborate with the band Academé to create MVEMJSUN(P), a multimedia work with an indie rock feel; the dance film explores Pluto's tragic downgrade in status and other P.I.P (Planet Identity Politics).

Space 50 will feature a new dance film starring Eric Pitsenbarger and Wade Madsen inspired by Ella Fitzgerald's "Two Little Men In a Flying Saucer." Recovering actor Robert Lawson will perform a mixed-media musical performance of Lost in The Stars, and Amy J Lambert (leader of AJnC Dance Theater) will present a slammin,' high-energy Carl Sagan tribute. Gabrielle Kazuko Nomura Gainor will offer a work inspired by Shinto sun/moon deities, created in collaboration with master teacher and dance anthropologist Kaya Kazuko Yamazaki.

Additional artists in the show include Becca Blackwell, Rob Cunningham, Karen Garrett de Luna, Steve Newton, Truong Nguyen, Sarah Paul Ocampo, Jenny May Peterson, Hendri Walujo, Ken Jarvey, Caleb Rupert, and Gladys Cardiff, among others.

In addition to a love of aliens, planets, rocket ships, and sci-fi, Diana Cardiff was inspired to create Space 50 by her late father. Ed Cardiff: "It is through his eyes and mind that I first got my true appreciation of the beauty of science and the universe."

Space 50 will be presented with the most up-to-date COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Proof of vaccination (or negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance) and masks (N95 or KN95) are required for all ages, including children. Masks are required to be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking. The Space 50 team will routinely update our COVID-19 info for all customer FAQs and policies.