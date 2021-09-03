Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STG Presents SWEET DREAMS - The Music Of Patsy Cline

The event takes place on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8pm.

Sep. 3, 2021  

STG Presents Sweet Dreams, The Music of Patsy Cline at The Moore Theatre on Friday, September 10, 2021. Back by popular demand, Sweet Dreams is a celebration of the iconic singer, Patsy Cline, who during her short eight-year career recorded over 100 songs and was the first female solo artist inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

After over 11 years at the Triple Door, Sweet Dreams continues to receive praise from fans and press. New this year, the performance will take place at The Historic Moore Theatre in Seattle. This high energy annual show features all of the most legendary songs thoughtfully interpreted by Northwest songwriters and vocalists V. Contreras, Star Anna, Miller Campbell, Kate Voss, Alessandra Rose & Fretland. The incredible house band features Rebecca Young, William Stover, Aaron O'Neil, Jason Goessi and Country Dave Harmonson.

Audiences can expect a night of nostalgia, light-hearted fun and a whole lot of pretty dresses. All ages welcome.

When: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8pm

Where: The Moore Theatre, 1932 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Ticket Price: $25 (no including fees)

For Tickets and Info: www.stgpresents.org


