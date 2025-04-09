SEATTLE VICE '76 Peep-Show Musical is Coming to The Triple Door

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the smoky VIP booths of Lake City Way to the neon-lit corners of Pioneer Square, Seattle Vice ‘76 resurrects the scandalous true story of Seattle’s infamous "Stripper King" Frank Colacurcio - and the tunes and politics that defined the era.

From the creators of the popular Bohemia comes a scandalous ride through the strip clubs of 1970s Seattle. This world-premiere musical from cabaret powerhouses Opal Peachey and Mark Siano draws inspiration from the celebrated book Seattle Vice by Rick Anderson, and creates a dynamic and action packed follow-up to their breakout hit from last decade.

“Rick Anderson came to see Seattle Vice live at ACT Theater in 2014, the first version that we set in 1965, and he absolutely loved it,” says creator Mark Siano (A Very Die Hard Christmas, Titanish). “He sadly passed away a few years back, so now we’re taking the chapters of the book we didn’t touch and making a new show around them. These are all real clubs, real people that lived in our city, before the tech industry took over.”

This show is on brand for Peachey and Siano, with unique performance styles featuring original songs, “70s Bangers”, pole dance, burlesque, live music, comedy, acrobatics, and an alternative history that appeals to Seattle locals as well as tourists and newbies who’d like a peep-show into the underbelly of the Emerald City.

Directed and Choreographed by Katy Tabb (Waitress, Bohemia) audiences will delight in Broadway-style dance numbers and a tight storyline that features a star turn from Gregory Award winning actor Ray Tagavilla as Colacurcio himself.

“We love breaking your expectations. This is our version of history” says playwright Opal Peachey (Café Nordo) “You think you know what Seattle is all about? Well, hold onto your butts.”

