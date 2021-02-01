Red Eagle Soaring Hires Two Co-Artistic Directors In Residence

One of the only non-profit Native youth focused theatres in the United States - Red Eagle Soaring in Seattle - has hired two (2) Co-Artistic Directors in Residence, prominent in The National Theatre scene. Red Eagle Soaring, or 'RES', has existed since 1991 to empower urban Native/First Nations/Indigenous youth and young adults ages 10-30 in the Pacific Northwest through traditional and contemporary performing arts.

Madeline Sayet (Mohegan) and TARA MOSES (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma) join Red Eagle Soaring and their Alumni group, YTT (Yesterday/Today/Tomorrow) Urban Native Performing Artists, bringing their notable credentials, new artistic energy and creative vision to a storied organization in the urban Native and Arts community through a new nine (9) month residency as Co-Artistic Directors. This residency marks an exciting momentum of growth for the institution with an intention of expanding engagement by both youth and Native artists, regionally and nationally.

Madeline is the Executive Director of the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program (YIPAP). For her work as a director, writer, and performer she has been honored as a Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, TED Fellow, MIT Media Lab Director's Fellow, National Directing Fellow, Drama League Director-In-Residence, NCAIED Native American 40 Under 40, and a recipient of The White House Champion of Change Award from President Obama. She is known throughout the field for her work promoting Indigenous voices and decolonizing systems.

Tara is an award-winning playwright and director, having participated in New York Stage and Film's inaugural NYSAF NEXUS project. She is a Playwright-in-Residence at Alter Theatre, a commissioned playwright for the New Now Commission with Lauren Gunderson, and a Cultural Capital Fellow with First Peoples Fund. Additionally she has been a Fellow with the Intercultural Leadership Institute, a member of DirectorsLabChicago and also the Directors Lab at Lincoln Center. She has served as Senior Artistic Director Fellow at Arena Stage. Tara is the Producing Artistic Director of telatúlsa; co-Founder and Executive Producer of #BINGE; co-Founder of Groundwater Arts; associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; and Dramatists Guild member, with a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Tulsa.

"RES has long been a critical resource for Native youth to engage in their culture through the rich tradition of storytelling. We are excited to embark on this first step to ensuring this medium is accessible to communities throughout the region and connect with new and longtime partners across the nation." -RES Board Statement