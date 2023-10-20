Photos: Get a First Look at MISERY at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre has welcomed the fall season with Stephen King’s Misery. King’s prize-winning novel and award-winning film have been newly adapted by William Goldman for the stage. This production is directed by Chris Serface.

Get a first look at photos below!

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of Misery features Deya Ozburn as Annie Wilkes, Dylan Twiner as Paul Sheldon, and Andrew Fry as Buster.

Misery will run Friday, October 20, through Sunday, November 5, 2023, for a total of 10 performances. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, or by calling their Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

Misery is recommended for ages 13 and over due to scenes of violence, gunshots, blood, and explicit language.