Photos: First Look at THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland is coming to The Triple Door May 17-21, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

In this story, audiences follow Alice as she discovers what wonders lie beyond the velvet rope at Wonderland's most exclusive nightclub, The Looking Glass, and tries to best the menacing Queen of Hearts to become the next Queen of Wonderland. Along the way, a jazz-rock sextet, "The Aces & Eights," plays hard-bop, psychedelia, and Indian Raga-pop to set the mood as exceptional dancers from around the region combine dance styles into a whirlwind of whimsy and bawdy beauty. The superstars of Seattle's Burlesque A-List take on the roles of Carroll's famous characters and turn Wonderland's topsy-turvy world into an ecdysiastic tour-de-force filled with glamour, comedy, dance, striptease, and song.



