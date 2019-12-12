Photo Flash: Tacoma Little Theatre Presents TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Tacoma Little Theatre presents a special added show for the holiday season, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, written by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, The Fox on the Fairway), and directed by Mary Ellen Gilmour.
'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, creatures were stirring, including a mouse! Kick off your family's yuletide season with this comic take on the classic poem. When Santa's Naughty or Nice list has gone missing, it's up to a pair of dancing mice, a spunky girl, and an Elf-B-I agent to solve the mystery before Santa boards his sleigh.
Tacoma Little Theatre's production of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas features: Alexandira Bray (Calliope/Britannia), Evie Merrill (Emily), Jack Burns (Amos), Jay Lurvey (Mulch/Santa Claus/Wendell Sneed), and Todd van der Ark (Sir Guy/Uncle Brierly).
'Twas the Night Before Christmas will run Saturday, December 14, through Saturday, December 28, 2019. Saturday showings are at 11:00am & 2:00pm. Additional performances are Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00pm and Sunday, December 22 at 6:00pm. 'Twas the Night Before Christmas is recommended for all ages.
Tickets are $15.00 (Adults) and $12.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more.
Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography
Jack Burns, Todd van der Ark, Evie Merrill
Jack Burns, Alexandria Bray, Evie Merrill
Todd van der Ark, Jack Burns
Jay Lurcey, Todd van der Ark
Evie Merrill, Jack Burns, Alexandria Bray
Jay Lurvey, Jack Burns. Alexandria Bray, Evie Merrill
Todd van der Ark, Evie Merrill, Jack Burns
Alexandria Bray, Jack Burns, Evie Merrill