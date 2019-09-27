Opera's Sensational Sisters Bring Sibling Revelry To McCaw Hall

For the Costa-Jackson sisters, singing isn't just a passion, it's a family business. Ginger, Marina, and Miriam Costa-Jackson-all recent or upcoming performers with Seattle Opera-are offering a special, one-night-only concert at McCaw Hall on Nov. 2. Audiences can expect an entertaining mix of opera, Broadway, and Neapolitan hits from these glamorous Sicilian-Americans. Each a rising star in her own right, the singers are especially memorable when performing together.

"Technically we have three different voice types: mezzo, full-lyric soprano, and coloratura soprano," said Ginger Costa-Jackson. "But our different colors and strengths complement each other and create a very natural blend. It's like a Neapolitan ice cream, except we are Sicilian!"

With her charismatic stage presence and warm mezzo-soprano, Ginger Costa-Jackson has been earning fans in Seattle since making her company debut alongside Marina Costa-Jackson. The two played sisters Dorabella and Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte ('18). Then, in May 2019, Ginger Costa-Jackson bewitched audiences as Bizet's iconic Carmen, a role that The Seattle Times proclaimed she was "born to sing." This October, the mezzo returns to win hearts as Rossini's heroine in Cinderella.

Marina Costa-Jackson, who returns to Seattle Opera as Tatyana in Eugene Onegin this January, said her sisters' practicing at home was the soundtrack to her childhood and teenage years.

"Even now, as adults, we are in tune with each other's careers and vocal journeys. Adding my voice to theirs is special to me, because their beautiful sounds inspired me to choose this art form," said Marina Costa-Jackson, currently earning rave reviews for her performance as Mimì in La bohème with LA Opera.

The concert will include solos, duets, and trios; selections from West Side Story, The Boys from Syracuse, Carousel, and of course, White Christmas (specifically, the hit song "Sisters, Sisters!"). Opera fans will love hearing the barcarolle ("Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour") from The Tales of Hoffmann and "The Flower Duet" from Lakmé. In celebration of their Sicilian-American heritage, the sisters will also perform Neapolitan songs. The entire program will be accompanied on piano by John Keene, Seattle Opera's chorus master since 2012.

From selecting music and gowns, rehearsing together-and deciding who will take which lines-the Costa-Jacksons enjoy the entire process of putting on a show. When they take to the stage, it's almost like the sisters share a brain, said Miriam Costa-Jackson, who makes her company debut as Clorinda, wicked stepsister/foil to Ginger Costa-Jackson in Cinderella.

"There have been times during a concert where one of us decided to improvise-we all sync up perfectly, already sensing what to do. Singing with my sisters is a dream come true."

Tickets for Three Singing Sisters are available online at seattleopera.org, by calling 206.389.7676, or in person at the ticket office located at the Opera Center, 363 Mercer Street. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.





