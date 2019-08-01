OPG Presents Immigration Stories at BPA

Olympic Performance Group is proud to bring The Guild Dance Company of Seattle to perform newly created choreography by this dynamic New Group. Immigration Stories, a choreographic odyssey by Artistic Director Alex Ung, traces the journey of his immigrant Tai Dam family from war-torn Southeast Asia to Iowa, from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Traditional Tai Dam dance accompanied by drum, string, and pipe along with a blend of hip and hop and contemporary dance styles set to contemporary music will complete the narrative of this engaging and timely historical reflection. Portraying the fears and challenges of escaping one's homeland alongside the satisfaction of creating a new place to call home in America yield current and compelling messages that build understanding.

Local youth dancers will open the show with new choreography, also by Ung, to convey the immigration experience through the eyes of young people. Experiencing these stories through the artistry of dance will make for a very special evening.

Alex Ung, born and raised in Iowa, got his start teaching dance with the ISU Dub H Dance Club and working with several high school dance teams. For several years he served as the lead hip hop instructor at Bainbridge Ballet, as well as the head coach of the dance team, winning several top overall awards for his choreography. He has also been involved with projects such as A Chorus Line, Elf, and Xanadu at Bainbridge Performing Arts, Seussical the Musical at Seattle Children's Musical Theater, The M.A.P. of the Snow Leopard with Director Steven Fogell, the Snow Leopard Trust Fund in conjunction with the Woodland Park Zoo, and several other smaller independent works. He also served as assistant director, production manager, and performer with Olympic Performance Group. He currently teaches at several different venues in Seattle including PNB Bellevue and Seattle Children's Theatre. He formed The Guild, a collaborative dance company in 2018. Visit online at www.theguilddance.com.

Immigration Stories takes place one night only at Bainbridge Performing Arts on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. Immediately following the performance, the audience is encouraged to join in a conversation with the choreographers and dancers. Tickets, $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students and youth, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. The performance is suitable for all ages but contains some graphic situations.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.





