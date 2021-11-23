Northwest Associated Arts Presents Two Free Holiday Christmas Sounds Concerts in Bellevue and Burien

On December 10th and 12th, the ChoralSounds, VocalSounds and SilverSounds choral families from Northwest Associated Arts return with their annual Christmas program at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Bellevue and Glendale Lutheran Church in Burien. This holiday extravaganza, titled Christmas Sounds, features dozens of beloved choral holiday favorites sung by over 100 singers (60 singers for the Bellevue concert) from ages 18 to 80+.

Artistic Directors Dr. Ryan Ellis and Paula Hawkins have assembled a program that includes pieces like Silent Night, and Kumbaya as well as joyful favorites like Feliz Navidad and Frosty the Snowman.

Tickets are free, donations are gratefully accepted. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccinations and remain fully masked inside the venue regardless of vaccination status. ChoralSounds VocalSounds and SilverSounds Northwest are comprised of adults from 18-80+. Together, all these Burien-based choruses are part of Northwest Associated Arts (NWAA), which has developed a loyal and growing following with family-friendly shows that offer much more than the usual "choral concert."