New Dates for Broadway at The Paramount Announced - MEAN GIRLS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, HAMILTON and More!

Dates are announced today for the 2021/2022 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount season bringing back extraordinary entertainment to The Paramount Theatre. They have announced that they have rescheduled six shows and were able to add back the previously cancelled production of MEAN GIRLS to complete the season package. Current subscribers' tickets will be moved into the new dates and no action is needed. New subscription packages are available now at STGPresents.org/Broadway.

Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group (STG) said, "We are grateful and hopeful! All of us at STG & Broadway at The Paramount are very grateful for your ongoing support and patience. Our subscribers, donors & sponsors have been incredibly supportive and understanding! We are hopeful that live performing arts will help our communities revitalize and heal in the season ahead. We are committed to maintaining a healthy environment and are excited to gather together again and experience Broadway at The Paramount."

The season kicks off with the new production of an iconic musical phenomenon, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR which is followed by MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit new musical from an award-winning creative team including the incomparable Tina Fey.

The season continues with Lincoln Center Theater's new production of a timeless classic musical, LERNER & LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY.

Spring brings us the critically acclaimed smash-hit musical THE BAND'S VISIT, featuring the story of a band that arrives lost in a remote town to which they bring new life with their music. This is followed by the Season Option of BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical, the inspiring true story of the singer/songwriter's rise to stardom.

Early Summer brings PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, one of Hollywood's most beloved stories brought to the stage by a powerhouse creative team.

Finally, rounding out the season, they have six weeks of HAMILTON, back by popular demand.

The lineup for the 2021/2022 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount Season is as follows: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR October 19 - 24, 2021 MEAN GIRLS November 16 - 21, 2021 LERNER & LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022 THE BAND'S VISIT March 8 - 13, 2022 BEAUTIFUL (Season Option)* April 8 - 10, 2022 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL June 7 - 12, 2022 HAMILTON August 3 - September 11, 2022 *A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for the Season Option. Season Options are not included in an 2021/2022 season package. Additional purchase is required.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | October 19 - 24, 2021

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award® for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

MEAN GIRLS | November 16 - 21, 2021

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

LERNER & LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY | December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

THE BAND'S VISIT | March 8 - 13, 2022

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT is the winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

The cast of world-class performers is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and the Broadway production.

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL | June 7 - 12, 2022

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to Seattle! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan, New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL still "Dazzles!" (Deadline) and is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

HAMILTON | August 3 - September 11, 2022

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Plus, Season Option:

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical | April 8 - 10, 2022

BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by and Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award.

A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for BEAUTIFUL. Season Options are not included in a 2021/2022 season package. Additional purchase is required.