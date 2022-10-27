National Symphony Orchestra To Present 2022 Holiday Concerts, December 6â€“18

The National Symphony Orchestra will perform several holiday programs throughout the month of December.

The Orchestra returns to The Anthem for its annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Concert (December 6); NSO Pops showcases Tony Award-winning actress and singer Laura Benanti (December 9-10) with a special free performance for members of the military and their families (December 8); and the annual performance of Handel's Messiah (December 15-18) will close out the year for the NSO.

Donning ugly sweaters, the NSO will take the stage at The Anthem under the baton of Nicholas Hersh. The Orchestra will play a selection of holiday songs and sing-along carols, in the first of a three-concert series of casual and affordable concerts at The Anthem.

The NSO with Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke will welcome Laura Benanti to the Concert Hall for a holiday celebration. Benanti, known on Broadway for her performances in Gypsy and My Fair Lady and on television for her roles in HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl and Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM!, will perform a variety of classic carols with the Orchestra.

Benanti's first appearance with the Orchestra will be an annual free performance for members of the military and their families as part of the NSO Notes of Honor initiative. The initiative aims to recognize and express the Orchestra's gratitude to active duty and prior service members, veterans, and retired service members through free programming at the Kennedy Center. Visit the Kennedy Center's website to reserve tickets. Now in its sixth year, Notes of Honor is a series of performances offered by the NSO to recognize the extraordinary service provided by members of the military.

Conductor Fabio Biondi will make his NSO debut leading the Orchestra and the Choral Arts Society of Washington in Handel's Messiah. Also making NSO debuts in this performance are soprano Liv Redpath, mezzo-soprano Hannah Ludwig, tenor John Matthew Myers, and bass Neal Davies.

The 2022-2023 season marks the National Symphony Orchestra's 91st and Gianandrea Noseda's sixth season as its Music Director. The Italian conductor serves as the Orchestra's seventh music director, joining the NSO's legacy of such distinguished leaders. Its artistic leadership also includes Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Artistic Advisor Ben Folds.

Founded in 1931, the Orchestra has always been committed to artistic excellence and music education. In 1986, the National Symphony became an artistic affiliate of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it has performed a full season of subscription concerts since the Center opened in 1971. The 96-member NSO regularly participates in events of national and international importance, including official holiday celebrations through its regularly televised appearances on PBS on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol for Capital Concerts, live-streamed performances from the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on medici.tv, and local radio broadcasts on Classical WETA 90.9FM, making the NSO one of the most-heard orchestras in the country.

Additionally, the NSO's community engagement projects are nationally recognized, including Notes of Honor, which offers free performances for active, veteran, prior service, and retired members of the military and their families; and Sound Health, a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its affiliated organizations. Career development opportunities for young musicians include the NSO Youth Fellowship Program and its acclaimed, tuition-free Summer Music Institute.

Tickets ($15-$109) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.