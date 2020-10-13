Mirror Stage Brings Annual Gala Home

Guests can wine and dine at home while enjoying a Zoom presentation of Chagrin Falls by Mia McCullough.

With catering delivered to your door, (if you live in the greater Seattle area and order by November 3), Mirror Stage continues its 2nd Saturday series on November 14 at 5:00 PM Pacific, by bringing its annual gala home to you. Guests can wine and dine at home while enjoying a Zoom presentation of Chagrin Falls by Mia McCullough, from the comfort of their couch.

At the $275 level, guests will receive a three-course meal for two and two bottles of wine provided by Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes. Foodies can also choose appetizers and desserts for two with a bottle of wine at the $225 level; or desserts for two and a bottle of bubbly at the $175 level. Food orders must be placed by November 3, and guests who live outside of Seattle proper may incur an additional delivery charge. Audience members who wish to enjoy the fun without any food can attend for $75, with a $25 ticket available to Mirror Stage alumni artists.

Slated for a fully-staged production in 2022, Chagrin Falls tells the story of a young graduate student, who may not be who she seems, arriving in town to interview a death-row inmate in Chagrin Falls, Oklahoma-a working class town whose economy depends on a cattle slaughterhouse and a penitentiary where lethal injection is administered. Chagrin Falls won the 2001 American Theatre Critics Association Osborn Award and was a finalist for their Steinberg Award. The cast features Eric Ray Anderson, Tracy Michelle Hughes, Pablo Lopez, Jon Lutyens, Tony Magaña, Jr., and Miko Swanson.

For a full menu and more information on the event, visit http://mirrorstage.org.

