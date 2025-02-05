Michael Jamin To Premiere One Man Show A PAPER ORCHESTRA At Seattle Open Arts Place

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After twenty-eight years of writing your favorite television shows, Hollywood screenwriter Michael Jamin (King of the Hill, Beavis & Butt-Head, Just Shoot Me, Wilfred, Maron, Rules of Engagement, Tacoma FD) is stepping out from behind the camera. His one-man show, A Paper Orchestra, is playing at Seattle Open Arts Place. The show will run from February 20th to February 23rd, with performances scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Adapted from his bestselling collection of short stories, which Vulture named "Best Comedy Books of 2024," these are the stories that Jamin can't put on television. "I think people are surprised to learn that as a TV writer, I don't write what I want to write. I write what people pay me to write," says Jamin. "This began to weigh on me. It made writing feel like a job."

A Paper Orchestra is a deeply personal and thought-provoking exploration of the moments that change our lives. It asks the question, What if the smallest, almost forgotten moments were the ones that shaped us most? I'm excited to share this work with the Seattle community and invite audiences to embark on this journey with me." "Audaciously funny yet achingly poignant." A Paper Orchestra will change the way you think about your own life.

About the Artist:

Michael Jamin is an Emmy nominated television writer/showrunner. His many credits include King of the Hill, Beavis & Butt-Head, Just Shoot Me, Wilfred, Maron, Rules of Engagement, Out of Practice, Brickleberry, Lopez, Glenn Martin DDS and Tacoma FD. He's also the author of his bestselling collection of short stories, A Paper Orchestra. He lives in Los Angeles.

