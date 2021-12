MY FAIR LADY Comes To The Paramount Theatre This Month

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY will be a part of Seattle's 2021-2022 Broadway season. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the North American tour will play The Paramount Theatre from Tuesday, December 28 through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Tickets are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lincoln Center Theater's production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as "Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." New York Magazine described it as 'Enthralling," adding that "Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking." And Entertainment Weekly raved "A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment."

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Tour Orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell. It is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

To prioritize the safety of audiences, staff, cast and crew, Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount and Seattle Theatre Group (STG) are working in consultation with local government and public health officials and will observe increased safety protocols to allow for reopening at full capacity in the theater. STG will require proof of vaccination for entry to all performances. Those individuals unable to be fully vaccinated, including children under 12, must have proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of performance.

STG staff will check for proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Please visit Seattle Theatre Group's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at Reopening - About STG (stgpresents.org) for more information.