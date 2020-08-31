Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Offers Music, Culture And Online Fun

Aloha kekahi i kekahi plays out through three days of workshops, presentations and live stream performances.

Seattle Center Festál: Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, taking place virtually Friday-Sunday, Sept. 11-13 at www.seattlelivealohafestival.com, infuses the Pacific Northwest with the vibrancy of Hawaiian culture.

Take a glimpse at the rich history and spirit of island life through spoken word, music, food demonstrations and virtual workshops. The festival theme this year, particularly meaningful during these challenging times, means to Love One Another. Aloha kekahi i kekahi plays out through three days of workshops, presentations and live stream performances.

Friday: Traditional Native Lomi (massage), 4 p.m., explores its rich history and cultural connections, its evolution, and the spiritual, mental and emotional effects of pain. Roselani Hairpiece workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. Nā Pūpū ʻo Niʻihau (Shells of Niʻihau), 7:30 p.m., takes a cultural and historical look at Hawaii's Forbidden Island.

Saturday: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi 101 workshop, 1 p.m., offers tips for the beginner language speaker. Nānā I Nā Hōkū: Look to the Stars, 2:30 p.m., considers how Hawaiians have navigated the Pacific using only the stars to guide them. Hāmoa Hula workshop, 4 p.m., provides step-by-step instruction through a complete song, and Native Hawaiian Surf Sports, at 6 p.m., dives into the history of Hawaiian surf culture.

Sunday: Connect to Our Roots Through Cultural Foods, 1 p.m., presents the progression of Hawaiian people/culture through the lens of cultural foods. Conscientious Aloha, 4 p.m., considers how stepping into self, where Aloha lives, allows us to recognize the hidden blessing within our lives and move forward humbly with compassion for others.

Live Aloha also presents musical performances by STRUM, dedicated to making the world a better place through ukulele music. 'Ukulele jazz with award-winning artist Neal Chinjoy; Grooveline Hawaii, Northwest Blend, blending vocal harmonies and instrumental arrangements with traditional Hawaiian mele; and Ku?", who keeps Hawaiian tradition alive with original and contemporary music.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a forum for cultural groups to come together (virtually this year), where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival in partnership with Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Committee as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

