Laurie Berkner Brings 'Greatest Hits Show' to The Paramount in June

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will bring her "Greatest Hits" solo concert to Long Island families with a show on Sunday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m. at The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, NY.

"After playing my winter holiday show in Huntington at the Paramount Theater for many years, I am thrilled to have been invited back to play my Greatest Hits concert this summer," says Laurie Berkner. "It's a fantastic venue, and the audience is always so enthusiastic. I can't wait to march like dinosaurs, swim like goldfish, and jump like Harry the Chipmunk with those wonderful families!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," along with such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and "Pig On Her Head." As a special treat, Laurie will also sing some of her newest singles like "My Bunny Goes Hop" and "Onyx the Octopus." Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Watch Laurie Berkner in action on her Youtube channel HERE.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids.

Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album will be released on June 7, 2024 and will be available at the Huntington concert.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times dubbed her "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

