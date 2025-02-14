LORCA IN A GREEN DRESS Comes to Tacoma

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department will bring Pulitzer Prize-winner, Nilo Cruz’s surrealist play to life. Lorca in a Green Dress is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, and choreographed by Marisela Fleites-Lear.

Lorca in a Green Dress pays homage to Federico García Lorca, writer of Gypsy Ballads, Mariana Pineda, and Play Without a Title. Lorca was killed by fascist forces on August 19, 1936 in the opening days of the Spanish Civil War. Upon his death, the great Spanish poet arrives in the “Lorca Room” in purgatory where he learns he will be quarantined for the next 40 days. With dramatic and sensual flamenco flair, Lorca in a Green Dress is a spellbinding exploration of the life and death of Lorca. Six different actors portray aspects of the poet’s personality in a surrealistic landscape that questions what it means to die, to live, to create and to love.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of Lorca in a Green Dress features the outstanding talents of: Xander Layden as Lorca with Blood, Erik Davis as Lorca in a Green Dress, Parker Nist as Lorca with Bicycle Pants, Alexandria Smith as Lorca as a Woman, Solace Fairbank as Lorca in a White Suit, Arwen Dewey as Flamenco Dancer (March 7, 9, 15, 20, 22), Marisela Fleites-Lear as Flamenco Dancer (March 8, 14, 16, 21, 23), Bailey Christie as Guard, Bil Nowicki as General, and John Bussoletti providing live guitar music.

Lorca in a Green Dress will run Friday, March 7, through Sunday, March 23, 2025, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Comments