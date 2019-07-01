LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to BPA

Legally Blonde JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle's boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands. Despite making the grade, she must also resort to a showy song-and-dance personal essay to charm her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

With music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and book by Heather Hach, Legally Blonde JR. is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture. BPA Theatre School's talented cast of Theatre School students (ages 12 - 19) is led by an artistic trio featuring Direction by Pete Benson, Musical Direction by Lisa Mandelkorn, and Choreography by Heather Dawson. BPA Director of Education Pete Benson is enjoying his second year on the BPA staff. On stage, he has most recently been seen in several BPA productions including Much Ado About Nothing, August: Osage County, and The Merry Wives of Windsor. A BPA Theatre School Teaching Artist, Lisa Mandelkorn is also a frequent performer at BPA (Mary in Mary Poppins, Mother in Christmas Story), and a voice teacher of both young and adult performers. Heather Dawson has previously choreographed BPA's Return to the Forbidden Planet, Big Fish, Mary Poppins, Spamalot, and BPA Theatre School's Seussical.

Don't miss BPA Theatre School's Legally Blonde The Musical JR. at BPA August 8 to 11, with shows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. plus Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, or $8.75 each for families of four or more, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. Legally Blonde The Musical JR.is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





