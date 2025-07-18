Kinesis Project Dance Theatre to Present Summer Performances In Seattle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kinesis Project dance theatre, the New York City and Seattle large-scale, outdoor dance company, led by Melissa Riker, has revealed their 2025 Summer performances in Seattle, beginning Sunday July 20, 4pm at Harbor Steps Public Stairway. The company known for their colorful, surprisingly intimate, yet spectacular works is teaming up with multiple Seattle musicians to create a stunning new work for downtown Seattle landmarks. Kinesis Project launches their season with a Sunday afternoon performance of Bridge Matter/The Reach on the renovated Harbor Steps, inches away from the Seattle Art Museum with a view of the waterfront.

Performances of Bridge Matter/The Reach continue on Tuesday, July 22 at 4 pm at Harbor Steps; Friday, July 25 at 8:30 pm at Overlook Walk (1505 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA, 98101); and complete Saturday, July 26 at 6:30pm back at Harbor Steps.

While audiences can experience the performance from any direction, Riker says that the good viewing places are from the bottom of the Steps on Western, or from the Post Alley level of the Steps. The Post Alley level is also the ADA viewing place. Harbor Steps has an elevator to the level from 1st Avenue, or Post Alley leads directly into the space.

Bridge Matter/The Reach is choreographed by Melissa Riker in constant collaboration with the dancers of Kinesis Project Seattle: Hendri Walujo, Kimberly Holloway, Margaret Behm, Prasti Purdum, Kara Beadle

Music in the moment by Steph Richards (7/20, 7/22), Neil Welsh (7/20), Kate Olson (7/20, 7/22, 7/25), Natalie Twigg (7/22, 7/25, 7/26) and more

Costumes by Rebecca Kanach

Visual Art design by Celeste Cooning

Special Dates

On Friday, July 25, Bridge Matter/The Reach moves to the epic, sweeping Overlook Pass - directly above the Aquarium, and behind the Market. This excerpt of the piece is timed to offer audiences dance and sunset skies over the Sound.

Saturday July 26, 2025 includes a very special community event. Kinesis Project's Seattle Installation of Care. All are welcome to interact - the event begins at 5:30 on Harbor Steps and anyone interested in taking 15-30 minutes to be present with a friend, family member or even a stranger is welcome to sign up for a time slot and color scheme to help create a visual, and community created moment in time. Installation of Care RSVP

Bridge Matter/The Reach is a dance of care, echoes and how our very humans ways of bridging our "cracks" parallel the Earth's processes. This colorful work is the second collaboration with geologist Dr. Missy Eppes and her colleagues, specifically Dr. Stephen Laubach, both award winning and internationally respected scientists.

Kinesis Project is a dance organization that creates dance as public art, facilitates educational programs and produces site-specific performances with diverse communities. A company at the forefront of the international discussion of placemaking, art engagement and the cultural imperative of art in public space, Kinesis Project dance theatre invents large scale, space-changing, breath-taking experiences.

A MAP Fund grantee, Kinesis Project has been developing and creating Bridge Matter/The Reach since 2024 in NYC and Seattle. From 2022-2023, Kinesis Project and Opera on Tap toured Capacity, or the Work of Crackling to Los Angeles, Strasbourg France, Seattle, Vashon Island and New York City.

Even during 2020 Riker kept Kinesis Project working and creating consistently on both coasts thanks in part to COVID Relief Grants from Dance/NYC, the Indie Theatre Fund and generous donors. The company live-streamed multiple performances from Riverside Park South presented by Summer on the Hudson and continued creating and developing new work on both coasts in person throughout 2021 and into 2022, from Vashon Island, to Seattle to NY's Brooklyn Navy Yard.

