International Arts Competition Comes To Washington With Art Battle Seattle

Seattle Center's Armory Food & Event Hall will turn into an art battlefield Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m. as it hosts Art Battle Seattle, a local installment of an international event that gathers artists and audience members alike to partake in an active night of artistry, refreshments and competition. This 21+ event is brought to you in partnership with Jack Daniel's and Seattle Center.

All are invited to observe as artists go head-to-head in Art Battle Seattle. In celebration of Emerald City Comic Con, this art battle is sci-fi and fantasy themed. Artists battle each other and the clock in three fast-paced rounds, and the winners move on to the state championship for a shot at national and world titles.

Audience members vote for the winners of each round. DJ DB will provide tunes to keep energy high as emcee Austin Roberts narrates the artists' time crunch. Each piece created at the event will be available for auction throughout the night.

Art Battle events happen in more than 50 cities worldwide, and the current Washington state champion is the national champion with hopes of the world title. Art Battle is dedicated to creating opportunities for local artists, working with local businesses and municipalities to advance the arts through exposure, networking and artist engagement. Events like Art Battle Seattle can and do make a difference in artists' lives. Seattle Center is proud to re-open the Armory Food & Event Hall following closure due to the pandemic, especially for events like Art Battle Seattle that bring the community together.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and painting starts at 8 p.m. Load-in and set-up will happen prior to the event with organizers available for interviews at 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 4-5 p.m. Artists will arrive at 5 p.m. and are also available for interviews.

This window into the live, fast-paced creative process of an array of local artists is an experience you don't want to miss. Art Battle Seattle is a 21 and over event. Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased here.