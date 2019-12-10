Immersive Theater Experience LAST DAYS OF THE TSARS To Premiere In Seattle

Last Days of the Tsars, the west coast debut of immersive theater company Witness, will premiere February 2020 at the historic Stimson-Green Mansion in Seattle for a limited run.

A fully immersive experience, Last Days of the Tsars will plunge the audience into Imperial Russia circa 1917. Surrounded by figures such as Tsar Nicholas, Princess Anastasia, and Grigori Rasputin, audience members will be free to follow whichever characters they please throughout the evening, heeding their impulses as they explore the dark and mystical final days of the Russian Empire.

The cast includes Cheyenne Bilbrey, Alana Cheshire, Ivan Guillermo, Joshua Hamilton, Frank Lawler, Sienna Méndez, and Annie Willis. Last Days of the Tsars is directed by Erin Murray and written by Michael Bontatibus.

Witness is a New York City-based immersive theater company. Their last show, Noirtown, premiered at the inaugural Rave Theater Festival and was hailed as "electrifying" by the New York Times.

Last Days of the Tsars runs at the Stimson-Green Mansion (1204 Minor Ave.) for a limited three-week engagement from February 25th-March 15th, 2020. Space is limited for this exclusive immersive experience, which will play Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. For tickets and more information, go to www.witnessimmersive.com.





