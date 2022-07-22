HAMILTON Returns To Seattle With HAM4HAM Ticket Lottery!

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets that will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Wednesday, August 3 at Seattle's Paramount Theatre.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, July 22 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, July 28 for tickets to performances from August 3 - 6. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 6pm).

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The top priority continues to be the safety of audiences, artists, volunteers, staff, and the community. Beginning June 13, 2022, STG no longer requires proof of vaccination OR a negative PCR test. STG strongly encourages and recommends that all audience members wear a mask over their nose and mouth (except when eating or drinking) while attending a performance at the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres. We ask that all audience members be respectful of each other's choices.

STG management is continually assessing the changing guidelines, artist contracts, and local government updates. We reserve the right to require health and safety protocols for all performances. We will proactively communicate any change in health protocols with advance notice.

If you feel sick, have any of the following symptoms, or if you have tested positive for COVID-19, we request that you do not attend any performances: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, trouble breathing, fever or chills or loss of smell or taste.

Please visit Seattle Theatre Group's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at Reopening - About STG (stgpresents.org) for more information.

HAMILTON is part of the 2021/2022 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support from Premera Blue Cross as the series title sponsor. Brotherton Cadillac is the official auto sponsor and PNC Bank is the official financial institution sponsor.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com,