GreenStage Reveals Season Lineup For Shakespeare in the Park

GreenStage has announced the lineup for their 37th season of FREE Shakespeare in the Park! This season will feature two full mainstage plays and two plays in their smaller-scale Backyard Bard series. The plays curated this year highlight Shakespeare's reflections the roles that gender plays in society, the struggles of power and deception, and the complexities of love. From ruthless ambition to tangled romances, these plays pulse with deceit, desire, and the battle of the sexes—where power shifts, identities blur, and love never goes according to plan. The company this year features a mix of GreenStage veterans and audience favorites as well as actors new to GreenStage.

The season will run from July 11 - August 16, with a total of almost 60 performances in 20 parks across Seattle, Burien, Lynnwood, Fall City, and Vashon Island. All performances are free though donations are enthusiastically accepted.

On the mainstage:

"Much Ado About Nothing" directed by Daniel Wood

Love and laughter tangle in a sparkling tale of wit, trickery, and mistaken identity. The fiery Beatrice and the stubborn Benedick are hilariously duped into falling for each other, while young lovers Hero and Claudio are torn apart by a villain’s cruel deception. With bumbling constables, mischievous matchmakers, and bickering lovers they all just may need a touch of fate to make it all right in the end. Hearts are won, secrets are unraveled, and love triumphs in a joyous flourish in one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies.

"Richard III" directed by Artistic Director Erin Day

A blood-soaked tale of ambition, betrayal, and one man’s ruthless rise to the throne. Richard, a cunning and silver-tongued villain, stops at nothing—murdering brothers, seducing widows, and spinning webs of deceit—to seize the English crown. As bodies pile up and allies turn to enemies, his grip on power grows ever more precarious, leading to a climactic battlefield reckoning. Ghosts whisper vengeance, loyalties shift like shadows, and treachery lurks at every turn. In the end, Richard’s own cunning may be his undoing, proving that even the most brilliant serpents can be crushed beneath the weight of their own wicked schemes.

Backyard Bard

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "The Taming of the Shrew" directed by Nicole Vernon

A talented cast of only five actors will take on stripped-down, one hour long, family friendly versions of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "The Taming of the Shrew." Backyard Bard was born out of a desire to play in smaller parks, reaching new audiences in historically underserved neighborhoods.

For a full performance schedule of locations and times please visit greenstage.org.

As Seattle's longest running Shakespeare company, GreenStage makes high-quality theatrical productions of Shakespeare’s plays freely accessible to all residents and visitors to Seattle and King County. GreenStage's productions are free, fun, and family oriented, focusing on the text and story of the play. The talent of the artists, the beauty of the natural park spaces, and the imagination and participation of audiences creates inspiring productions that allow everyone involved to experience live theatre, and Shakespeare in particular, in new ways. Shakespeare’s characters and words come to life in eye-opening ways when heard in these intimate, outdoor performances, and GreenStage’s patrons, fans, and participants, all join together to help keep theatre freely accessible to all.

