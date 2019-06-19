Fresh New Production Of The G&S Classic PRINCESS IDA Announced

Crystal Dawn Munkers leads an exhilaratingly updated take on the battle of the sexes and the age-old need to smash the patriarchy - complete with operatic warrior maidens, a cross-dressing trio of dandies, and a bit of magic.

The brilliant, assertive Princess Ida has sequestered herself and her court in the Castle Adamant, dedicating themselves to the study of the higher arts and absolutely, utterly forswearing the company of men. And the men - including her promised fiancé, Prince Hilarion - are not taking it well.

What follows is a hilarious adventure as The Prince and his friends try to win back their betrothed before war breaks out between the antiquated men of the kingdom and the warrior maidens of Castle Adamant. Surprises, twists, and turns abound as disguises are revealed, hearts are laid bare, and magic is unleashed at Castle Adamant.

Director Crystal Dawn Munkers and her team have turned Princess Ida into a compelling feminist tale that champions the women it was originally written to mock and reinforces concepts of equality and intersectional feminism that could be taken out of newspapers today.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You