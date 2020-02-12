Fall In Love With Spokane's Newest Bachelor at THE BACHELOR LIVE

Corbin Cabrera has been named Spokane's Bachelor for The Bachelor Live on Stage coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on March 8, 2020. MagicSpace Entertainment and producers Mark Swanhart and Guy Phillips present "Bachelor" franchise fan favorites Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins as co-hosts of The Bachelor Live on Stage. Tickets are available at www.BachelorLiveOnStage.com or www.ticketswest.com

Corbin has his eyes on the horizon! He's an ambitious man with lots of plans for his future, but he wants someone to share it all with. He spends his time with his 2 boys, preferably playing a board game. He's looking for an ambitious woman and partner to share his life with, and The Bachelor Live on Stage is the perfect opportunity. He hopes that this unique opportunity will help him find someone amazing!

The nationwide tour - which kicks off February 13, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona and will play in 66 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta - brings the most successful romance reality series in the history of television to your hometown to help you find love. The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of "Bachelor" drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with rose ceremonies.

Each stage show will introduce one lucky hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience. Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun getting-to-know-you scenarios, the Bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman he's most compatible with.

And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say! Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.

It's all the fun, flirting, drama and romance from your favorite TV show in one unforgettable evening! The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for every Bachelor fan, whether you're looking to find love or have always wanted to get an exclusive peek behind the scenes of your favorite TV show.

The tour is the latest extension of the hit "Bachelor" franchise, which already includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. "The Bachelor" television series, currently airing its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Creative team Mark "Swany" Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent" to the live stage. "The Bachelor" franchise series are a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, and are executive produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner.

National tour presenting sponsor Kendra Scott will be bringing exciting surprises and experiences to Bachelor Nation on and off the live stage. Kendra Scott will be hosting a launch party with Ben and Becca, pre-show parties in their local stores, ticket giveaways, pop-up shops in select cities throughout the national tour, and ending with a finale party in Austin, Texas. Follow along on Kendra Scott's social channels (@kendrascott) for more details and exclusive content from the tour.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You